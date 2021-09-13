Argent Capital Management LLC Has $104.04 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 3.2% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $104,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.44. The company had a trading volume of 142,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $343.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

