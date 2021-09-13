Argent Capital Management LLC Has $14.50 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,563,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,884,000 after buying an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

PG traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.37. The stock had a trading volume of 557,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,307. The stock has a market cap of $353.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average of $136.34.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

