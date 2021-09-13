Argent Capital Management LLC Has $19.79 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,515.71, for a total transaction of $7,547,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,907.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $39.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,878.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,749.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,456.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

