Argent Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.55.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $4.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $327.19. 8,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.02.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

