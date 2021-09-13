Argent Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,652 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $28,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.91. 502,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,281,413. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

