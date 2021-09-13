Arizona State Retirement System Buys Shares of 9,597 Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jamf by 125.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Jamf by 1,699.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 256.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $42,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,237,154 shares of company stock valued at $342,317,682.

BATS JAMF opened at $38.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on JAMF. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

