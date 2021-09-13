Arizona State Retirement System Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,411,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after buying an additional 86,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $17.14.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

