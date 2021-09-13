Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,773 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,038,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $14.31 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

