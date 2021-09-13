Arizona State Retirement System Sells 964 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IMAX were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMAX shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX opened at $15.35 on Monday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $911.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

