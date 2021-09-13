Arizona State Retirement System Takes $322,000 Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jamf by 71.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 90,949 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Jamf by 77.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jamf during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jamf during the first quarter worth about $2,596,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JAMF. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

BATS JAMF opened at $38.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $89,692.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,237,154 shares of company stock valued at $342,317,682 in the last ninety days.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

