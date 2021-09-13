ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is Financial Advisory Group’s 10th Largest Position

Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises 2.5% of Financial Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 490.0% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $121.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.46. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

