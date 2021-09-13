ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

ARR opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

