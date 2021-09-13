Arweave Price Tops $54.67 (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $54.67 or 0.00123261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $94.60 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

