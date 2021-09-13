Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 6,082 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,316 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 2.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 367,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after buying an additional 30,548 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 7.1% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.84. 264,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,814. The firm has a market cap of $252.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.26.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.