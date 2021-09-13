Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,070,000 after buying an additional 434,569 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.41. 697,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,400,596. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

