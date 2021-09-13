Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 383,406 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,969,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 32.77% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UJUN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UJUN opened at $28.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

