Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

BABA stock opened at $168.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.36. The company has a market capitalization of $456.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

