Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) Director Sells C$179,190.00 in Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Director Michael Robert Martin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.89, for a total value of C$179,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,412,351.01.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Michael Robert Martin sold 22,500 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$528,957.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total value of C$87,073.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$85,050.00.

TSE:AUP opened at C$16.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.77 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

