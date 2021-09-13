Auto Hits Market Capitalization of $61.79 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,165.73 or 0.02640748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $61.79 million and $8.91 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auto has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00059067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00150631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

