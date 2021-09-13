Autonio Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $11.39 million and $221,864.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00081335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00121552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00175682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,238.33 or 0.99608988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.95 or 0.07193885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00919856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.