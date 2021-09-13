AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.28.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,550.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,592.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,471.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,666.63.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.