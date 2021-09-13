Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,770 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 603,530 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,036,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 389,782 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

