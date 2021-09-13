Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Shares of AVLR opened at $184.12 on Thursday. Avalara has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -195.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,835 shares of company stock worth $7,452,384 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Avalara by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,647,000 after buying an additional 146,189 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,210,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,919,000 after buying an additional 217,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avalara by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avalara by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after buying an additional 214,856 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

