Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,849 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,519,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 53.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $51,132,000 after buying an additional 69,542 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 50.0% during the first quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 1,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.4% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.27 on Monday, reaching $214.57. 483,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,281,413. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average of $235.76. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

