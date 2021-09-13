Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $214.04 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 10.0% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $214,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $76.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.23. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

