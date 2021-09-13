Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $4.29 Million Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NULV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULV traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.31. 90,365 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

