Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 678 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total transaction of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,506,840 shares of company stock valued at $892,076,939 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.09. 416,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,387,549. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

