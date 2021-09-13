Aviva PLC Purchases 6,788 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $31,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $164.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.22 and a 200-day moving average of $197.86. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.