Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $63,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 26.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 100,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 83,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

