AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €26.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.24 ($29.70).

CS stock opened at €23.23 ($27.32) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.78. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

