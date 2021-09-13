Azuki (AZUKI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $44,234.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Azuki has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $846,116.02 and approximately $44,234.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00079071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181308 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,730.72 or 1.00762446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.23 or 0.07273894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.30 or 0.00930488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

