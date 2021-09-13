B. Riley Boosts DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Price Target to $6.00

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $5.75 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

DHX opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $218.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DHI Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 1,122,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 243,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 1,126,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.