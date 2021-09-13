BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on BAESY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BAE Systems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at $724,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,087. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

