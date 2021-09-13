Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,560 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 989,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE BSBR opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

