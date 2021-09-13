Barclays Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €233.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €228.42 ($268.73).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €193.26 ($227.36) on Friday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €203.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €210.97.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

