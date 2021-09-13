Barclays Increases Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $140.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $123.70 on Monday. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

