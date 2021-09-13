Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COWN opened at $34.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $45,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

