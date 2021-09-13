Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after buying an additional 482,520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,599,000 after buying an additional 467,254 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 276,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $153.94 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

