Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 159.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in ASML by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth $1,564,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $858.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a one year low of $351.09 and a one year high of $875.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.95 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $773.38 and its 200 day moving average is $682.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.25.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

