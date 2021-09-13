Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,755 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 46.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

