Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $247.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

