Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $28,271.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,731.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNFT opened at $11.46 on Monday. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $382.15 million, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

