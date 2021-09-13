Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in WEX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 22.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,259,000 after acquiring an additional 92,328 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 11.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth $8,129,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of WEX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,864. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

