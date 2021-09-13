Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 148 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,118.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Equifax by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 520,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

Shares of EFX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.83. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.