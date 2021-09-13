Bessemer Securities LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.39.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,436 shares of company stock valued at $37,157,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $511.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,125. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $548.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

