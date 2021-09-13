Betterment LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Betterment LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $807,313,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $305,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $410.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,366. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $417.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.35.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.