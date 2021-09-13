Betterment LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.39. 1,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $60.88.

