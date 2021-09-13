Betterment LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.09. The company had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,694. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.29 and a 200 day moving average of $220.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $229.96.

