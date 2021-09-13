Betterment LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Betterment LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 40.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,641 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.23. 20,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,885. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

