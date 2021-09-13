Betterment LLC Sells 133,465 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Betterment LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,736,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,465 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $194,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

TFI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,050. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.01.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

